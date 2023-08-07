Encourage women to join CAPFs: Parliamentary panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 6

Suggesting that there was a need for increasing in the number women in the Central Armed Police Forces (CPFs), a parliamentary panel has asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to initiate measures to encourage them to join the services.

Poor representation 14-15% is the representation of women in BSF & SSB; in CISF, it’s 6.35% and in ITBP, 2.83%, the panel said

Difficult terrains and conditions major constraints that prevent women from joining forces, it stressed

In its report, the panel has also recommended to the MHA to consider providing reservation to transgender persons in the recruitment in the CAPFs.

The Department-Related Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, headed by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, in the latest report said that the MHA might consider exploring a policy for women officers in which they were given soft postings and not subjected to extremely strenuous working conditions.

The panel highlighted that the representation of women personnel in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles is 3.76 per cent as on September 30, 2022.

“The committee advocates that all necessary steps should be taken by MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) to encourage women to join forces to the maximum possible extent. A major constraint that prevents women from joining forces is the difficult terrains and conditions in which they might have to work,” the panel said in its 131st report on the “Review of Functioning of Recruitment Organisations of Government of India”.