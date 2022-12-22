Enforcement Directorate chargesheet alleges role of KCR's daughter in excise scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy was formulated to provide monetary benefits to some AAP politicians. It also said the accused liquor trader Sameer Mahandru “formed a cartel” with a “South Group” controlled by Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha and YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy among others.

Kavitha, who is an MLC, on her part, however, termed the allegations as “completely bogus and a result of “the BJP’s political vendetta”. Earlier this month, a team of CBI officials had recorded her statement in the case in Hyderabad. Denying the ED’s allegations, Kavitha tweeted, “Only time will prove my sincerity. It’s political vendetta by the BJP as it fears CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s expose of its anti-farmer and pro-capitalist policies.”

The ED’s allegations figured in its prosecution complaint (equivalent to a police chargesheet) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) filed against the arrested accused Sameer Mahandru, the promoter of liquor company Indo Spirits.

A special PMLA court here took cognisance of the ED complaint on Tuesday.

The ED furnished the statement of Sameer Mahandru, who has been accused by the agency of forming a “super cartel” with others. The agency has alleged that the South Group “controlled stakes in Indo Spirits through false representation, concealment and proxies” of individuals identified as Arun Pillai and Prem Rahul.

“The partnership was through proxies and was not genuine. Mahandru never met one of his partners, Prem Rahul, who has a 32.5 per cent stake in Indo Spirits,” the ED alleged. It claimed that Mahandru, in collusion with others, formed a retailer-wholesaler-manufacturer cartel.

Kickbacks to AAP media in-charge

The South Group has given kickbacks of nearly Rs 100 crore to Vijay Nair (AAP media in-charge) for favours and undue benefits to them in the liquor business in Delhi, the ED claimed.