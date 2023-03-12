Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today questioned BRS leader K Kavitha for nearly nine hours under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of its probe into the alleged Delhi excise scam. The agency also confronted her with an arrested accused belonging to the “South Group”, officials said.

BRS leader K Kavitha arrives at the ED office in Delhi. Tribune photo

Amid heavy security and protest by BRS supporters, Kavitha arrived at the agency’s headquarters around 11 am.

The ED had earlier asked Kavitha to depose on March 9, but she had sought a fresh date due to her protest on Friday seeking the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Kavitha was called by the ED so that she could be confronted with Hyderabad-based Arun Ramchandran Pillai, an alleged front man of the “South Group” who was arrested earlier this week, the officials said, adding her statement was recorded. She has been summoned again for questioning on March 16.