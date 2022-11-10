Enforcement Directorate summons Hemant Soren again

New Delhi, November 9
Issuing a fresh summon to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, the Enforcement Directorate has asked him to appear before it for questioning on November 17 in connection with the probe under the PMLA into alleged illegal mining in the state.
Soren was summoned by the ED on November 3, but he did not depose citing official engagements. He had sought a three-week deferment of the summons. The agency has now asked the CM to appear on November 17 at its regional office in Ranchi for questioning.
