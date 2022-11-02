Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case

New Delhi, November 2
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3 in a money-laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, officials said on Wednesday.
Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe agency at its regional office in state capital Ranchi on Thursday.
The agency wants to question and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.
The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crimes relating to illegal mining in the state of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.
