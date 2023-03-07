New Delhi, March 7
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday is expected to question and record the statement of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as part of its money-laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.
The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in the case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, they said.
Officials of the ED will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the case last month and he is currently in judicial custody.
Pillai was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Monday evening following a long session of questioning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out on Monday night
Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail
The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...
Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice
Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...
Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa
Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...
Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted
Rishmeet Singh was walking home when he saw two unknown male...