Engineering student raped in moving car in UP’s Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), October 9
An engineering student was allegedly raped in a moving car and thrown near a canal here in Jaisinghpur area, police said on Sunday.
The incident had taken place Friday evening when a 23-year-old BTech student flagged an SUV for lift to go back home, they said.
The driver allegedly raped her inside the car, threw her near a canal, and fled.
The girl later told her family members about the incident when she reached her home.
Circle officer, Jaisinghpur, Prashant Singh said they have got a complaint and a probe is on in the matter and FIR will be registered after prima facie investigation.
