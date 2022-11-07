 Enjoyed journey of 37 years in Supreme Court, both as a lawyer and a judge: CJI UU Lalit : The Tribune India

Enjoyed journey of 37 years in Supreme Court, both as a lawyer and a judge: CJI UU Lalit

Outgoing Chief Justice is set to retire on November 8

Enjoyed journey of 37 years in Supreme Court, both as a lawyer and a judge: CJI UU Lalit

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Uday Umesh Lalit speaks during a farewell ceremony organised for him by Supreme Court Bar Association, at Supreme Court in New Delhi, on Monday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 7

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit turned nostalgic on Monday as he recalled his journey of nearly 37 years in the Supreme Court, saying he enjoyed his stint both as a lawyer and a judge.

CJI Lalit, who is set to retire on November 8, was speaking as he sat on the ceremonial bench in the apex court for the last time with his designated successor Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Bela M Trivedi this afternoon.

He said it was a great feeling to pass on the baton to the senior-most judge, Justice Chandrachud, as he began his stint in the top court by appearing before his father and16th Chief Justice Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud.

"I have spent something like 37 years in this court. My journey in this court began through Court Number 1. I was practising in Bombay and then I came here to mention a case before CJI YV Chandrachud.

"My journey began from this court and today it ends in the same court. The person before whom I mentioned the matter, he passed on the baton to subsequent Chief Justices.

"I now pass the baton to a very distinguished person and the son of that man himself. It is a beautiful occasion for me and I couldn't have asked for anything greater than that," CJI Lalit said.

Referring to forming several Constitution benches, CJI Lalit said it has been a very memorable and satisfactory feeling "to have done something for the Bar".

"I feel a judge who gets to be a judge of the Supreme Court would be good enough for everything and he or she must have an equal chance to be part of the Constitution benches.

"The day I started, it was 30, today it is 29 and tomorrow it will be 28 so it is good for anything and thus all of them can be part of Constitution benches. I have practised here and I never saw two Constitution benches sitting simultaneously.

"But on a particular day, there were three Constitution benches simultaneously. It is very memorable and gives me a sense of great satisfaction.

"I am a product of this Bar and at the same time, I have a feeling that I was able to do something for the bar. That is a very great feeling as I will be walking out of this court for the last time," CJI said.

Justice Chandrachud, who is set to take over as India's 50th CJI, said CJI Lalit has the unique distinction of being called to the senior advocateship by this court and then rising to become an SC judge.

"Today, we have the three generations of the Lalit family here. Father of CJI Lalit, CJI himself and the next generation. CJI Lalit has the unique distinction of being called to the senior advocateship by this court and then becoming an SC judge. Your tenure as Chief Justice saw a large number of reforms,” he said.

The CJI-designate assured him that there would be a sense of continuity in the reforms adopted by him in the apex court.

"I have known the Chief Justice for a long time though I opposed him on one only one matter," he said, without elaborating.

Justice Lalit's bid to fill up all the remaining vacancies of judges in the Supreme Court remained unfinished as his successor Justice Chandrachud and Justice SA Nazeer objected to the procedure of seeking written consent to the proposal for the recommendation of names for appointment by the five-member collegiums.

Praising the CJI for his "nuanced understanding of not only the law but of Indian social life," Justice Chandrachud said it has added to the stability of this court.

"He has had a great sense of stability in turbulent times. All the best for the future. Thank you for the way you have been," Justice Chandrachud said.

Attorney General R Venkataramani said he is deeply indebted to the CJI and finds it difficult to gather his thoughts.

"You are leaving without leaving. There have been many subjects on which we had a common understanding.

"I am deeply indebted to your lordship for having marvelled over very intricate issues before this court and showing how the court can be held," he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said CJI Lalit has had a successful tenure as a lawyer and an equally successful tenure as a judge.

Senior advocate KK Venugopal said CJI Lalit's tenure will be remembered for years to come since there were three constitution benches functioning at the same time.

Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Vikas Singh presented a card to the CJI containing signatures by the members of the Bar. CJI said it is a beautiful gesture and he will frame and keep it in his study.

Justice Lalit, born on November 9, 1957, was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on August 13, 2014 directly from the Bar. He was sworn in as the 49th CJI with effect from August 27, 2022 and would be demitting office on November 8, a court holiday. Justice Lalit enrolled as an advocate in June 1983 and practised in the Bombay High Court till December 1985.

He shifted his practice to Delhi in January 1986, and in April 2004 and he was designated as a senior advocate by the apex court.

Justice Lalit was appointed a special public prosecutor for the CBI to conduct the trial in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

The Lalit family including the outgoing CJI's father Umesh Ranganath Lalit, a former judge of Bombay HC, also witnessed the proceedings on the penultimate day of Justice Lalit's term.

Apex court judges demit office at the age of 65 years.  

#Justice UU Lalit #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

3
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

4
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

6
Nation

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

7
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

8
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia as aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver in Delhi excise policy scam

9
Nation

'Bye-bye family members, ab kar lo shaadi', writes Lucknow woman before dying by suicide

10
Haryana

Gurugram woman gets husband killed with lover’s help, arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song ‘Vaar’ released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students