‘Enormous tragedy’, Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

New Delhi, November 21

Terming the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed 141 lives as an “enormous tragedy”, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat High Court to monitor the probe and other aspects, including rehabilitation and “dignified” compensation to those who had lost their dear ones.

The British-era bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, Gujarat, collapsed on October 30, days after it was reopened following renovation.The accident resulted in the death of 141 persons, including 47 children. The top court requested the High Court to take up the matter on a periodical basis to ensure a proper probe, fix accountability and to award adequate compensation.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, however, refused to entertain a PIL on the issue, saying the Gujarat High Court was already hearing the matter. The Bench – which also included Justice Hima Kohli – asked the petitioners to approach the Gujarat High Court, pointing out that a Division Bench headed by the Gujarat HC Chief Justice had already taken suo motu cognisance of the tragedy and passed several orders. It allowed the PIL petitioner and another litigant, who lost two relatives in the bridge collapse, to approach the Gujarat High Court with their plea for an independent probe and award of “dignified” compensation. “Sometimes, it is good for the judges to take charge of the proceedings. We would have done it ourselves but now the High Court Chief Justice is dealing with it,” the Bench said. “It is an enormous tragedy and will require weekly monitoring to see the award of contract and credentials of the party awarded the contract... ,” the Bench observed.

The court granted liberty to the petitioner or others to approach it at a later stage, if necessary.

