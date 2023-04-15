Ensure mercy pleas disposed of without delay, SC tells states

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 14

Noting that death row convicts are taking advantage of inordinate delay in deciding their mercy petitions, the Supreme Court has directed the state governments and authorities concerned to ensure that these are disposed of at the earliest.

“If even after the final conclusion…there is an inordinate delay in not deciding the mercy petition, the object and purpose of the death sentence would be frustrated. Therefore, as such, all efforts shall be made by the state government and/or the authorities concerned to see that the mercy petitions are decided and disposed of at the earliest, so that even the accused can also know his fate and even justice is done to the victim,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said on Thursday.

The order came on the Maharashtra Government’s petition challenging a Bombay High Court order commuting the death sentence awarded to a woman and her sister in a murder case on the ground that there was “unexplained inordinate delay” of seven years and 10 months in deciding their mercy pleas by the Governor.

The trial court had awarded them death sentence in 2001 for kidnapping 13 children and killing nine in Kolhapur. The death penalty was confirmed by the High Court and the Supreme Court in 2004 and 2006 respectively. Their mercy petitions were rejected by the Governor in 2013 and by the President in 2014.

While refusing to interfere with the High Court’s order commuting the death sentence to life imprisonment, the top court modified it and directed the accused to undergo life imprisonment for natural life and without any remission.