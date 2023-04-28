Ensure same-sex couples social benefits: SC

New Delhi, April 27

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to find a way to give same-sex couples basic social benefits such as joint bank accounts or nominating a partner in insurance policies even without legal recognition of their marital status.

Centre told to file response on May 3 The top court asked Centre to come back on May 3 with its response on social benefits that same-sex couples could be granted even without legal recognition of their marital status

A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud observed that when the “court says recognition” it need not be “recognition as marriage”, it could mean recognition which entitled such couples to certain benefits, and the association of two people need not be equated to marriage. The apex court appeared to accept that legal sanction for same-sex marriage was under Parliament’s domain.

The Bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that once “you say that right to cohabit is a fundamental right then it is the obligation of the state that all social impact of the cohabitation has a legal recognition, and the court is not going into marriage at all”. The Bench said there would be social requirements such as banking, insurance, admissions, etc, where the Centre would have to do something.

Govt will be legislating... You have made a very powerful argument that you’ll be legislating... and this is for Parliament, this will be an arena of the legislature... So, now what? DY Chandrachud, cji

Mehta said the government might consider tackling some of the issues same-sex couples were facing without granting the legal recognition. The top court asked Centre to come back on May 3 with its response on social benefits that same-sex couples could be granted even without legal recognition of their marital status.

The CJI told Mehta, “We take your point that if we enter this arena...you have made a very powerful argument that you’ll be legislating... and this is for Parliament, this will be an arena of the legislature... So, now what?”

The Bench further asked Mehta how a sense of security and social welfare could be ensured. It also said that it should be made sure that such relations were not ostracised in society. The top court is hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages. — IANS