Environmentalist says India has no record of 25.87 million hectares of forest—roughly the size of UP

The story of India's ‘missing forests’ is the one we should all worry about, says CSE director general Sunita Narain

Environmentalist says India has no record of 25.87 million hectares of forest—roughly the size of UP

For representation.

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

India needs to focus on its missing forests, noted environmentalist Sunita Narain on Wednesday.

Her comments come days after the central government released its report on India State of Forest Report 2021. The report highlighted an increase in India’s forest cover, but Narain, the director-general of the Centre for Science and Environment, says this isn’t something to boast about “even note-worthy".

"The ‘missing’ forest is the real issue that we need to focus on. Otherwise, our forests will be only ‘paper forests’—forests only on paper and not real,” Narain said in her analysis published in the CSE's in-house magazine Down to Earth.

The recently released survey report has a glaring omission, she says—some 25.87 million hectares of forests—roughly the size of Uttar Pradesh—are missing.

"There is no record of whether they exist, or in what condition they are. Between 2019 and 2021, India’s forest cover has grown by a mere 0.2 per cent. Most of this ‘growth’ has been in ‘open forests’, on lands outside recorded forest areas.”

The recorded forest area, according to the Indian State of Forest Report 2021, is 77.53 million ha (hectare), she says. But forest cover on these lands is said to be 51.66 million ha.

“This means as much as 34 per cent of the area classified as forests—25.87 million ha—is missing in the assessment. The India State of Forest Report 2021 does not explain what is happening to this huge tract of forest land,” she says.

India can be said to have two kinds of forests—those that are inside the officially recorded forest area, and those that are outside it.

"The 2013 report estimated India’s total forest cover as 70 million ha – but it did not distinguish if this forest was inside or outside the recorded forest area. From the 2015 report, the area inside the forest got reduced to 51 million ha and the rest—19-20 million ha—was said to be forest cover outside recorded forest area,” the analysis says. "In fact, between the assessment 2019 and 2021, India’s forest cover has grown by a mere 0.2 per cent, and most of this ‘growth’ has been in ‘open forests’ (with canopy cover of 10-40 per cent), on lands outside recorded forest areas."

There are states where over 30-50 percent of the land classified as forests is ‘missing’ from the government’s assessment, Narain says in her assessment.

Madhya Pradesh, for instance, has ‘lost’ nearly three million hectares.

“This is the real story of forest loss in our country – and it should worry us enormously,” her analysis says.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

2
Punjab

Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was 'speeding rashly' and applied sudden breaks

3
Punjab

Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap

4
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

5
Haryana

321 top builders owe Rs 15,585 crore to Haryana; list of top 10 defaulters inside

6
Diaspora

Don’t conflate Swastika with Hakenkreuz: US-based Hindu group to Canadian PM Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh

7
Haryana

Gurugram's 'Green view society' declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate by March 1

8
Entertainment

Should child imitate sex worker? Kangana Ranaut hits at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi viral video, drags former Prime Minister in Instagram story

9
Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

10
World

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

Give me 5 years to serve you, I assure you farming, trade, industry will be made profitable: PM Modi at Pathankot rally

PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress

Invokes Sant Ravidas saying his government is following his ...

Centre looking at possibility of increasing flights from Ukraine

MEA sets up control room to help Indians in Ukraine; Centre looks at increasing flights

Discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and...

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

The move has significance considering that the BJP-led allia...

Bappi Lahiri, the Melody King

Bappi Lahiri, the Melody King

Before he ushered the disco wave, the music director proved ...

Deep Sidhu’s accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

Deep Sidhu's accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

Police say teams sent to arrest the driver of the truck invo...

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joins AAP in presence of Kejriwal

Amritsar West: Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Now, Air India's Amritsar-London flight thrice a week

Amritsar: Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

PGI's Gastro Department doctors bring laurels

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Congress vs Congress battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Congress, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doctor, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP will provide free quality education, healthcare: Manish Sisodia

2 dead, 30 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face Gurpreet Singh Shahpur accused of hiding facts in affidavit

Resume primary classes as well, demand teachers, parents in Patiala