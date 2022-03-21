EPFO added 15.29 lakh subscribers in January

New Delhi: The EPFO added 15.29 lakh subscribers on a net basis in January, an increase of over 21% compared to 12.60 lakh in December 2021, according to the latest payroll data. Month-on-month comparison of payroll data also indicates an increase of 2.69 lakh net subscribers in January. TNS
I-T raids: Rs 224-crore illicit money detected
New Delhi: I-T sleuths have detected undisclosed income of about Rs 224 crore following multi-state raids on 23 premises of a Maharashtra-based unicorn, the CBDT said on Sunday. The group is engaged in the wholesale and retail of construction material. TNS
Branch out to ethanol: Gadkari to sugar mills
New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday exhorted sugar factory owners to branch out to ethanol production. TNS
Nepal’s former US envoy to be posted in India
New Delhi: Nepal has appointed economist and ex-US envoy Shankar Prasad Sharma as the new Ambassador to India. Previous envoy Nilambar Acharya was recalled some six months ago. TNS
Diesel price for bulk users up by Rs 25/litre
New Delhi: The price of diesel sold to bulk users has been hiked by Rs25/litre in line with 40 per cent rise in international prices. Retail rates at pumps remain unchanged. PTI
ED to question Abhishek Banerjee, wife today
Kolkata: Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira will appear before the ED in Delhi on March 21 and 22 for questioning in a laundering case linked to the West Bengal coal scam. PTI
IED, grenades, pistols seized in Ambala, G’gram
Gurugram: A 20-year-old man was arrested from Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway with 25 illegal pistols while three live grenades and 1.5-kg IED were recovered from a vacant plot in Ambala.
Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform
Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...
Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works
Govt may do away with pension for every term
AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh
Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...
Indian economist Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on multilateralism
Ghosh, 66, is a Professor at the University of Massachusetts...
IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case
Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...