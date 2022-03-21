EPFO added 15.29 lakh subscribers in January

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The EPFO added 15.29 lakh subscribers on a net basis in January, an increase of over 21% compared to 12.60 lakh in December 2021, according to the latest payroll data. Month-on-month comparison of payroll data also indicates an increase of 2.69 lakh net subscribers in January. TNS

I-T raids: Rs 224-crore illicit money detected

New Delhi: I-T sleuths have detected undisclosed income of about Rs 224 crore following multi-state raids on 23 premises of a Maharashtra-based unicorn, the CBDT said on Sunday. The group is engaged in the wholesale and retail of construction material. TNS

Branch out to ethanol: Gadkari to sugar mills

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday exhorted sugar factory owners to branch out to ethanol production. TNS

Nepal’s former US envoy to be posted in India

New Delhi: Nepal has appointed economist and ex-US envoy Shankar Prasad Sharma as the new Ambassador to India. Previous envoy Nilambar Acharya was recalled some six months ago. TNS

Diesel price for bulk users up by Rs 25/litre

New Delhi: The price of diesel sold to bulk users has been hiked by Rs25/litre in line with 40 per cent rise in international prices. Retail rates at pumps remain unchanged. PTI

ED to question Abhishek Banerjee, wife today

Kolkata: Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira will appear before the ED in Delhi on March 21 and 22 for questioning in a laundering case linked to the West Bengal coal scam. PTI

IED, grenades, pistols seized in Ambala, G’gram

Gurugram: A 20-year-old man was arrested from Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway with 25 illegal pistols while three live grenades and 1.5-kg IED were recovered from a vacant plot in Ambala.