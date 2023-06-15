EPFO eases higher pension process, lists documents to be submitted

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, June 14

In order to facilitate employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has eased the process of applying for higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) for those eligible employees who do not have proof of joint request or permission from the employer. The circular, dated June 14, issued by the EPFO provides a list of documents that an eligible employee is required to submit, along with the joint pension application form, to apply for a higher EPS pension.

Field offices will verify whether... Employer’s share of PF contribution has been remitted on employee’s pay exceeding the prevalent statutory wage ceiling of Rs 5,000/Rs 6,500/Rs 15,000 per month from the day the pay exceeded the wage ceiling or November 16, 1995, whichever is later, till date/till the date of retirement or superannuation

Administrative charges payable by the employer have been remitted on such higher wages

It is applicable for an eligible employee who does not have proof of joint request or undertaking or permission (required for making a contribution to the EPF account on full/higher salary for those where basic salary exceeded the wage limit). The circular says in such cases, EPFO field offices can accept higher pension applications after verifying that employer’s share of PF contribution has been remitted on employee’s pay exceeding the prevalent statutory wage ceiling of Rs 5,000, Rs 6,500 and Rs 15,000 per month from the day the pay exceeded the wage ceiling or November 16, 1995, whichever is later, till date or till the date of retirement or superannuation. Also, it is to be verified whether administrative charges payable by the employer have been remitted on such higher wages.

The circular also says that the provident fund account of employee should be updated with interest on the basis of such contribution received.

The circular further states that those employees who have not submitted proof of joint declaration while applying for higher EPS pension could submit the same at the time of final claim settlement through their last employer.