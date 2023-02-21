EPFO unveils process to opt for higher pension

New Delhi, February 20
Retirement fund body EPFO on Monday came out with a procedure to enable subscribers and their employers to jointly apply for higher pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).
Earlier in November 2022, the Supreme Court had upheld the Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme 2014. The EPS Amendment of August 22, 2014, had raised the pensionable salary cap to Rs 15,000 a month from Rs 6,500 a month, and allowed members and their employers to contribute 8.33 per cent of their actual salaries (if it exceeded the cap) towards the EPS.
In an office order, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provided for dealing with the ‘Joint Option Form’ by field offices of the body. It also provided that any grievance by the applicant can be registered on EPFiGMS (grievance portal) after submission of joint option form and payment of due contribution.
The order stated that these directions are being issued in compliance with the order of Supreme Court on November 4, 2022. The EPFO has asked its field offices to provide an option for higher pension to eligible subscribers in accordance with the Supreme Court order.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...