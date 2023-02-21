EPFO unveils process to opt for higher pension

PTI

New Delhi, February 20

Retirement fund body EPFO on Monday came out with a procedure to enable subscribers and their employers to jointly apply for higher pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

Earlier in November 2022, the Supreme Court had upheld the Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme 2014. The EPS Amendment of August 22, 2014, had raised the pensionable salary cap to Rs 15,000 a month from Rs 6,500 a month, and allowed members and their employers to contribute 8.33 per cent of their actual salaries (if it exceeded the cap) towards the EPS.

In an office order, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provided for dealing with the ‘Joint Option Form’ by field offices of the body. It also provided that any grievance by the applicant can be registered on EPFiGMS (grievance portal) after submission of joint option form and payment of due contribution.

The order stated that these directions are being issued in compliance with the order of Supreme Court on November 4, 2022. The EPFO has asked its field offices to provide an option for higher pension to eligible subscribers in accordance with the Supreme Court order.