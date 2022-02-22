Equating 'cycle' to terrorism insult to poor: Kejriwal attacks PM Modi

Tribune News Service

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal has termed PM Narendra Modi’s remarks equating bicycle (SP poll symbol) with terrorism as an attack on the poor

He indicated his party will go with anti-BJP camp in case of a hung UP Assembly

Kejriwal began his four-day UP tour on Monday; he addressed a meeting in Lucknow’s Qaisarbagh area.

#arvind kejriwal #narendra modi