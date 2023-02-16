Era when growth was equated with westernisation over: EAM

Nadi (Fiji), February 15
The era when progress was equated with westernisation is now behind us and many languages and traditions that were suppressed during the colonial era are once again finding a voice on the global stage, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Wednesday.
Asserting that globalisation does not mean uniformity, Jaishankar while delivering the inaugural speech at the 12th World Hindi Conference at Denarau Convention Centre Nadi said in fact, it is only by understanding and accepting the diversity of our world that we can do it full justice.
“Indeed, that is the real meaning of a democratic world order,” he added.
Noting that more countries gained independence over the past 75 years resulting in a rebalancing of the international system, Jaishankar said initially, this took an economic form, but soon enough, it developed a political facet as well.
“The trend in the global order is gradually creating greater multi-polarity and if it is to develop faster, it is essential that there is also cultural rebalancing,” the minister said.
In such a situation, the world must be informed about all cultures and societies and one way of doing that is by broadening the teaching and usage of languages, including Hindi, he added.
“The era when progress was equated with westernisation is now behind us. Many languages and traditions that were suppressed during the colonial era are once again finding a voice on the global stage,” he said.
About 1,200 Hindi scholars and writers from all over the world are participating in the conference, organised by the Government of Fiji and the Ministry of External Affairs of India.
A conference, such as this, that highlights the Hindi language sends a strong message in this regard. It signals language both as a bonding across societies as well as being an expression of identity, the minister added.
Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the South Pacific archipelago nation to attend the conference. His visit is the first by an incoming ministerial delegation after the formation of the new government in Fiji in December last year.
Jaishankar also visited a temple in Nadi, Fiji.
“Visited the Sri Siva Subrahmanya Swami temple in Nadi and had a darshan. Along with my Parliamentary colleagues, could see first-hand our vibrant culture and traditions flourishing in Fiji,” he tweeted. — PTI
