Erred in trusting some people, says Pawar; begins Maharashtra tour

New Delhi, July 8
Veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he had erred in trusting some people and wouldn’t repeat the mistake.
Addressing a rally in Nashik’s Yeola, the constituency of rebel NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who along with Pawar’s nephew Ajit, joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra a week ago, Pawar said said, “I erred in trusting some people, but won’t repeat the mistake. I have come here to apologise for the same.” Sharad Pawar, involved in a battle for control of the NCP after a rebellion led by Ajit Pawar, also asked workers not to raise the issue of his age.
“Do you know at what age Morarji Desai became PM? I do not wish to be a PM or a minister. I just want to serve the people,” Sharad said as he hit the road to “rebuild the NCP.” Pawar was responding to Ajit’s “you are 83; will you ever retire” jibe. The veteran also said he never made daughter Supriya Sule a minister in the state whereas he could have.
