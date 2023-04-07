 Escaped Namibian cheetah Oban rescued, brought back to MP's Kuno National Park : The Tribune India

Escaped Namibian cheetah Oban rescued, brought back to MP's Kuno National Park

Cheetah was rescued from a forest area in neighbouring Shivpuri district

Escaped Namibian cheetah Oban rescued, brought back to MP's Kuno National Park

The cheetah had strayed out of MP's Kuno National Park a few days back. PTI file



PTI

Sheopur (MP), April 7

A male cheetah that had strayed out of the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur and was spotted at an agricultural field adjoining a village a few days back, was rescued from a forest area in neighbouring Shivpuri district and released into the park again, a forest official said on Friday.

Oban, one of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia in September last year, had strayed out of the KNP on April 2 and the feline was rescued on Thursday evening, he said.

"After moving out of the KNP, Oban was wandering in nearby areas. On Wednesday, the feline reached the Bairad area in Shivpuri district via Vijaypur's Jhad Badora and Parvati Badoda areas and also hunted a blackbuck as he was hungry," divisional forest officer (DFO) P K Verma said.

After getting information that Oban is in the Bairad area, the cheetah monitoring team decided to rescue the animal. The team finally caught him around 5 pm on Thursday, he said.

After being rescued, Oban was brought back to the KNP and released into the Palpur forest area, the official said.

Verma, however, did not share details of the rescue operation, including whether the animal was tranquilised.

On the reports that a female cheetah - Asha - also moving out of the forest area, the DFO said she was wandering in the KNP's reserve area and the monitoring team is keeping an eye on her movements.

So far, four out of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to the KNP in September, 2022, have been released into the wild (free range area) from enclosures.

Oban and Asha were released into the wild on March 11, almost six months after they were brought to the KNP, while Elton and Freddie, popularly known as "Rockstars", were released into park's free-range area on March 22.

The eight Namibian cheetahs - five females and three males - were brought to the KNP as part of the cheetah reintroduction programme aimed at reviving the species' population in India, where they became extinct more than 70 years ago.

The eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were brought to the KNP as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme of the species and were released into special enclosures on September 17, 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of them, Sasha, died of a kidney ailment on March 27, while another, Siyaya, gave birth to four cubs.

Another set of 12 cheetahs, comprising seven males and five females, were brought to the KNP from South Africa on February 18 this year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu meets his 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi and 'friend, philosopher, guide' Priyanka

3
Business

Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act

4
Nation

Government mulls Class XII boards twice a year

5
Punjab

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab

6
Nation

India asks China revoke visa freeze on its journalists

7
Nation

Pained by Anil's decision, will always be loyal to Nehru family: A K Antony after his son joins BJP

8
Nation

Temple in Canada vandalised again, MEA seeks action

9
Nation

India reiterates demand for action on vandalism of missions, temples abroad after anti-India graffiti found on Canada temple wall

10
Nation

Cabinet okays reduced gas prices; new space policy

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 3.9 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Woman’s ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Top News

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

Health Minister Mandaviya asks states to ramp up testing

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Says clueless Congress assigns tailors’ job to barbers, can’...

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...

Navjot Singh Sidhu calls on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh in Delhi

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

Earlier, Sidhu met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka G...

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 3.9 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube

‘Mera Na’ is Moosewala’s third song officially released afte...


Cities

View All

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Amritpal Singh case: 19 arrested so far for Ajnala clash

Two arrested for producing fake power of attorney

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, Chandigarh Housing Board offers to return 123 acres

Chandigarh: No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction in Chandigarh, same result

Man shot at outside hotel in Nayagaon, cops suspect gang rivalry

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

Jalandhar: Mahila Congress ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 kill woman, hide body in box; booked

NRI tries to get ex-wife ‘kidnapped’, booked

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET