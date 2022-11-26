 Essential to make process of litigation citizen centric, technology must be augmented: CJI Chandrachud : The Tribune India

Essential to make process of litigation citizen centric, technology must be augmented: CJI Chandrachud

CJI was speaking at Constitution Day celebrations

Essential to make process of litigation citizen centric, technology must be augmented: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y Chandrachud during a programme as part of Constitution Day celebrations, in New Delhi. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, November 26

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said technology must be augmented with institutional reforms to resolve issues of access to justice, and it is essential to simplify the litigation process and make it “citizen centric”.

He also said the judiciary has been adopting technology to improve the working of courts and it is of “supreme importance” that courts are remodelled to reach out to citizens instead of them reaching out to courts in their quest for justice.

Speaking during Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) said judges across the country must reflect upon the constitutional vision of securing justice, equality and liberty.

He said it is important that representation of marginalised communities and women in the legal profession and judiciary is increased.

Justice Chandrachud also spoke about the e-initiatives—virtual justice clock, justIS mobile app 2.0, digital court and s3WaaS websites of district courts—that were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the function.

In a nation as large and diverse as India, the “paramount challenge” the judiciary faces as an institution is to ensure that the justice delivery system is accessible to everyone, he said.

“We have been adopting technology to improve the working of courts. It is of supreme importance and necessity that courts are remodelled to reach out to people instead of people reaching out to courts in their quest for justice,” the CJI said.

“To ensure that courts reach out to people, it is essential that the process of litigation is simplified and made citizen centric,” he said.

Justice Chandrachud said though the judiciary’s engagement with technology gained prevalence during the COVID-19 pandemic, “we must not dismantle the infrastructure but built upon it”.

“I will earnestly request the chief justices of high courts to ensure that the technological infrastructure, on which public funds have been spent, is not dismantled but strengthened further,” he said.

Justice Chandrachud said as the CJI, he is attempting to adopt technology-based services in listing of cases and court hearings “so that institutional flaws such as delays in listing and hearing can be removed from our vocabulary”.

“While technology has ably aided us in ensuring functionality of the judiciary during the pandemic, technology must be augmented with institutional reforms to resolve the chief issue of access to justice,” he said.

The CJI said the first interface of people with the judicial system is the district judiciary and it is of paramount importance that it is strengthened and supported. “The district judiciary must be lifted from the mindset of being a subordinate judiciary,” he said.

Giving details of the e-initiatives launched by the prime minister, Justice Chandrachud said these initiatives reflect upon the commitment of judiciary towards providing access to justice.

“Our endeavour is to enhance access to justice. This must not be understood in narrow terms of enriching the experience of those who are already in possession of access but by reaching out to those groups and communities, that are denied basic rights,” he said.

The CJI said the Supreme Court now functions in a hybrid mode which enables lawyers and parties in person to appear from different parts of the country.

“Though the Supreme Court is located on Tilak Marg, the Supreme Court is a Supreme Court for the entire nation,” he said.

He said the colonial and pre-colonial courts followed an approach of reluctance, disinclination and inaction in protecting the rights of citizens.

“All judges across courts in India, ranging from district courts to the Supreme Court must reflect upon the constitutional vision of securing justice, equality and liberty,” he said.

“There is a need for us to introspect on our actions and decisions and to question our own prejudices and preconceptions. For, until we open our minds to multiple views of persons with varied lived experiences, we would be lacking in our roles as judges,” the CJI said.

He said an institution thrives with time only when it functions democratically and he believes that as the CJI, it is his responsibility to collaborate and consult judges at the apex court, judges of high courts, members of the district judiciary and stakeholders of the institution.

“It is crucial that we tap the experience of the diverse sections of people who are part of the judiciary,” he said, adding, “That is why it is all the more important that the representation of marginalised communities and women in the legal profession and judiciary is enhanced.”

On the e-initiatives, the CJI said the virtual justice clock is a platform where information available through the National Judicial Data Grid is made available to the public.

The justIS mobile app 2.0 is developed for judges of district courts and it is provided to judicial officers to monitor pendency and disposal of his or her court at the handset 24X7, he said.

Justice Chandrachud said digital court is a green initiative of the Indian judiciary to make courts paperless or digital.

He said through the digital court and s3WaaS initiatives, the websites of district courts are being upgraded to a platform which is secure, scalable and accessible.

“I can assure everyone that the initiatives launched today are a part of a larger technological and institutional advancement of the Indian judiciary to ensure that even the most disadvantaged communities in the country do not stumble while reaching out to justice,” he said.

The CJI appealed to youngsters to reflect on social realities of India and work towards achieving fraternity by dedicating themselves to the cause of justice in whatever way possible.

“Sometimes change happens by small acts of kindness. The heart and the soul of law, as it is administered in our courts, is our sense of compassion to our citizens,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Health

Maternal obesity during pregnancy impacts offspring's liver, skeletal muscle metabolism, finds study

2
World

How former Pakistan army chief Bajwa's daughter-in-law became billionaire in just a week of her marriage

3
Business

Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani

4
Nation

14 years after 26/11, 8-year-old who nailed Ajmal Kasab now a young woman waiting for govt to keep its word

5
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

6
Amritsar

FIR filed against four, including 10-year-old boy, for 'glorifying' gun culture in Amritsar

7
Punjab

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold protest march from Mohali to Chandigarh on Saturday; will submit memorandum to Punjab Governor

8
Punjab

NRI wanted for killing Australian woman arrested in Delhi

9
Nation

Shradha Walkar murder: All sessions of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala end; may undergo narco analysis if reports reek of discrepancies

10
Entertainment

Barcelona welcomes its newest fan Raha, shares picture of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Top News

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...

2 suspected Pakistani ornithologists spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire

2 suspected Pakistani ornithologists spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire

Their movements were trapped in hand-held thermal imaging ca...

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...


Cities

View All

MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

PSPCL officials not depositing replaced goods in stores: RTI

India needs incorruptible young men, women dedicated to serve society: Punjab Governor

Ban 'Dastan-e-Sirhind' film: Dal Khalsa

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables

Parliament may take up Chandigarh Tenancy Act in December

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

33 farm unions to protest in Chandigarh today

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Stopped from smoking in store, man fires shot at worker in Gurugram

Noida: Pet dog attacks 2 children in lift, video surfaces

CBI files chargesheet in Delhi excise scam; Manish Sisodia not named

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

13 test positive for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally rises to 388

Kapurthala sees 1,275 farm fires, 20% fewer than last year’s figure, claims Deputy Commissioner

FIR against three for flaunting weapons in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar: Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

737 farmers fined ~16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning

737 farmers fined Rs 16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Income Tax raids on jewellers, stores continue on Day 2 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police hold surprise check at Ghumar Mandi gun house

Rashly driven bus rams into cyclist in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Ward 68

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Relief after two protests hold Patiala city traffic to ransom

Punjabi University's 5-day book fair a big draw

594 dengue cases reported in Patiala this month: Health Dept

141 units of blood collected at camp in Government Mohindra College, Patiala