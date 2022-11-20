Even Indira's critics recognise her patriotism, says Sonia

PTI

New Delhi, November 19

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said former PM Indira Gandhi left an indelible mark on the country and even her critics recognise her commitment to "all-inclusive patriotism, her staunch secularism and empathy for the poor".

The former Congress president was speaking at an event to present the 2021 Indira Gandhi prize for peace, disarmament and development. She said those who received the award had exemplified the values Indira Gandhi cherished, the ideals she espoused, and the causes she championed.

The award was given to "Pratham", an NGO working for providing quality education to all children. "Every once in a while institutions and organisations too are recognised for their contributions in areas very close to her (Indira Gandhi's) heart. Today is one such occasion," Sonia Gandhi said. The prize was presented by former Vice-President M Hamid Ansari to the NGO.