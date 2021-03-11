Even PM Narendra Modi's detractors agree he is a phenomenon: M Venkaiah Naidu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Asserting that even detractors of Prime Minister Narendra Modi agree that he is a “phenomenon”, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today said while Mahatma Gandhi took the freedom struggle out of the hands of the elite to turn it into a mass movement, Modi had converted developmental initiatives into mass movements.

Addressing the gathering after releasing book “Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery”, Naidu said Modi’s vision, his dreams and Mission India have been shaped by his extensive travels and insightful, experiential journey. The Vice-President shared dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, as several other ministers in the Modi government were in the audience.

Shah and Jaishankar have contributed one chapter each in the book, besides several other personalities. Shah wrote a chapter under title — “Democracy, Delivery and The Politics of Hope” and Jaishankar wrote under head – “Foreign Policy: Vision and Achievement”.

Shah lauded PM Modi’s two decades in office and said the governments in his leadership have scripted the “all-inclusive development” of the country. Jaishankar said PM Modi practised security centric foreign policy and development-focused diplomacy.