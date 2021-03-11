Even PM Narendra Modi's detractors agree he is a phenomenon: M Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi, May 11
Asserting that even detractors of Prime Minister Narendra Modi agree that he is a “phenomenon”, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today said while Mahatma Gandhi took the freedom struggle out of the hands of the elite to turn it into a mass movement, Modi had converted developmental initiatives into mass movements.
Addressing the gathering after releasing book “Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery”, Naidu said Modi’s vision, his dreams and Mission India have been shaped by his extensive travels and insightful, experiential journey. The Vice-President shared dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, as several other ministers in the Modi government were in the audience.
Shah and Jaishankar have contributed one chapter each in the book, besides several other personalities. Shah wrote a chapter under title — “Democracy, Delivery and The Politics of Hope” and Jaishankar wrote under head – “Foreign Policy: Vision and Achievement”.
Shah lauded PM Modi’s two decades in office and said the governments in his leadership have scripted the “all-inclusive development” of the country. Jaishankar said PM Modi practised security centric foreign policy and development-focused diplomacy.
All-inclusive development
The governments under Modi’s leadership have scripted all-inclusive development of the country. It is the hallmark of PM’s long administrative journey. — Amit Shah, Home Minister
Focused on ramping up infra
The PM focused on border infra development and took interest in trade, as he addressed all our embassies to take India’s exports to $400 bn. — S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
Says it expects Centre, states not to file fresh cases under...
Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape
Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari Sh...
Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports
Flour prices up, say beware of private players