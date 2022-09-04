Events to mark Hyderabad's liberation from September 17

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

The Union Government will hold a year-long commemoration of 75 years of liberation of the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad from September 17.

In letters to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy said, “On September 17, 1948, more than one year after India secured Independence from the British, the erstwhile State of Hyderabad, comprising the entire State of Telangana and some districts in Maharashtra and Karnataka, got independence from the brutality and tyranny of the Nizam’s rule.”

Reddy wrote the Centre had decided to observe 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation, starting with an event on September 17 in Hyderabad where Home Minister Amit Shah would be present. He said while Maharashtra and Karnataka already commemorate the day, the 75th year celebrations would be an occasion to observe it across the three states.