Every farmer getting benefit of Rs 50K a year: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

The government is giving Rs 6.5 lakh crore to the agriculture sector every year with each farmer getting a benefit of Rs 50,000 annually in one form or the other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

In an apparent dig at the Congress, the PM asserted that his government had been ensuring that the funds allocated to the sector reach the actual beneficiaries, as it’s “Modi’s guarantees” and not just mere poll promises. He also listed benefits provided to farmers mainly in form of fertiliser subsidy, foodgrain procurement and PM-KISAN scheme.

Addressing the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress here, Modi asked cooperatives to become carriers of social and national policy instead of politics. He asked the cooperatives to become a model of transparency and corruption-free governance, and adopt digital tools in a big way.

Speaking at the event, Modi highlighted achievements of his government in the last nine years in the field of agriculture and related sectors. He said, Rs 2.5 lakh crore were transferred in the last four years directly into bank accounts of farmers under the PM KISAN scheme. Under PM-KISAN, farmers get Rs 6,000 annually. “You can guess how big this amount is from the fact that the total agricultural budget for the five years before 2014 was less than Rs 90,000 crore,” he said.

Modi further highlighted that farmers were getting a bag (45 kg) of urea at around Rs 270, which was much lower than Rs 720 in Bangladesh, Rs 800 in Pakistan, Rs 2,100 in China and more than Rs 3,000 in America. The PM called upon the cooperatives at different levels to work towards increasing production of oilseeds and pulses, and help the country become self-reliant in cooking oils and a developed nation by 2047. He also asked cooperatives to become carriers of social and national policy instead of politics.

