Ex-Law Minister Shanti Bhushan passes away

New Delhi, January 31
Noted jurist and former Union Law Minister Shanti Bhushan passed away on Tuesday at his residence here following a brief illness, family sources said.
He was 97. He is survived by sons Jayant Bhushan and Prashant Bhushan – both lawyers.
Bhushan, a senior advocate, served as the Law Minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Janata Party Government led by Morarji Desai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to condole his death.
“Shri Shanti Bhushan Ji will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.
“Deeply pained to hear the news that former Union Law and Justice Minister Shanti Bhushan ji is no more,” Rijiju tweeted.
Bhushan was active in the legal profession till recently and had argued on a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale fighter jets deal.
