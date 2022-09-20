Ex-minister Partha Chatterjee’s Rs 46 cr assets attached in West Bengal job scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth over Rs 46 crore owned by former Education Minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam.

CBI arrests VC The CBI on Monday arrested North Bengal University VC Subires Bhattacharyya in the asst teachers job scam.

Officials said Bhattacharyya, a former chairperson of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, was called for questioning at the CBI office in Kolkata.

The ED claimed the attached assets included 40 properties such as a farmhouse, several flats and prime land in Kolkata worth Rs 40.33 crore registered in the name of shell companies and people acting as “proxies” for Chatterjee, along with Rs 7.89 crore of deposits in 35 bank accounts.

The federal agency is interrogating Chatterjee in connection with the alleged scam while Mukherjee is lodged in jail.

#enforcement directorate #west bengal