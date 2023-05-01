Ex-MP Mohan's release triggers political churning in Bihar

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, April 30

The ‘Sushasan Babu’ Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government’s decision to grant remission to convicted gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh has raised eyebrows across the country. But several political analysts feel that the decision has been taken keeping in view the coalition compulsions to fulfil alliance partner RJD’s quest to regain its traditional Rajput voter base.

Mohan, a former MP, was released from the Saharsa jail last week after remaining in prison for 15 years for killing G Krishnaiah, then District Magistrate of Gopalganj. Krishnaiah was beaten to death by a mob in Muzaffarpur district in 1994. The analysts are of the view that Kumar, who boasts of a clean image and is nursing national ambitions, has taken the decision because of political compulsion, as his coalition partner RJD feels that the party can win back its traditional support base among Rajputs by using Anand Mohan’s ‘Robin Hood’ image.

Former Director of the Patna-based AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies DM Diwakar agrees that the move is political and may benefit the ruling alliance, but said it is not enough to get the support of the whole Rajput community.

“The RJD’s support base among the Rajputs got eroded following the death of its stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and the fading influence of Jagdanand Singh and blacklisting of Prabhunath Singh,” Diwakar said.

The party won majority seats in Rajput-dominated districts of the Bhojpur region in the 2020 Assembly elections, which has emboldened it to go for the kill ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election, he said.

In order to retain the 16 seats it won in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the BJP, the JD(U) must keep Kumar’s Prime ministerial ambitions alive, he says, adding when JD(U) contested alone, after severing ties with the BJP ahead of the 2014 poll, it could barely win two seats in a triangular contest. “So now Kumar needs RJD’s support,” another political analyst says. Patna-based political commentator Manikant Thakur says this can be the second rise of community politics in Bihar, where all parties are making effort to get support from communities other than their traditional voters.

Thakur, however, contends that the government might have taken the decision to release Anand Mohan and 26 others with an eye on the next year’s Lok Sabha election, but it can’t be said with certainty that “it will benefit the parties in the ruling alliance”.