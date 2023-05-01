 Ex-MP Mohan's release triggers political churning in Bihar : The Tribune India

Ex-MP Mohan's release triggers political churning in Bihar

Gangster-turned-MP was in jail for 15 years in DM’s murder case

Ex-MP Mohan's release triggers political churning in Bihar

Anand Mohan Singh. File photo



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, April 30

The ‘Sushasan Babu’ Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government’s decision to grant remission to convicted gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh has raised eyebrows across the country. But several political analysts feel that the decision has been taken keeping in view the coalition compulsions to fulfil alliance partner RJD’s quest to regain its traditional Rajput voter base.

Mohan, a former MP, was released from the Saharsa jail last week after remaining in prison for 15 years for killing G Krishnaiah, then District Magistrate of Gopalganj. Krishnaiah was beaten to death by a mob in Muzaffarpur district in 1994. The analysts are of the view that Kumar, who boasts of a clean image and is nursing national ambitions, has taken the decision because of political compulsion, as his coalition partner RJD feels that the party can win back its traditional support base among Rajputs by using Anand Mohan’s ‘Robin Hood’ image.

Former Director of the Patna-based AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies DM Diwakar agrees that the move is political and may benefit the ruling alliance, but said it is not enough to get the support of the whole Rajput community.

“The RJD’s support base among the Rajputs got eroded following the death of its stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and the fading influence of Jagdanand Singh and blacklisting of Prabhunath Singh,” Diwakar said.

The party won majority seats in Rajput-dominated districts of the Bhojpur region in the 2020 Assembly elections, which has emboldened it to go for the kill ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election, he said.

In order to retain the 16 seats it won in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the BJP, the JD(U) must keep Kumar’s Prime ministerial ambitions alive, he says, adding when JD(U) contested alone, after severing ties with the BJP ahead of the 2014 poll, it could barely win two seats in a triangular contest. “So now Kumar needs RJD’s support,” another political analyst says. Patna-based political commentator Manikant Thakur says this can be the second rise of community politics in Bihar, where all parties are making effort to get support from communities other than their traditional voters.

Thakur, however, contends that the government might have taken the decision to release Anand Mohan and 26 others with an eye on the next year’s Lok Sabha election, but it can’t be said with certainty that “it will benefit the parties in the ruling alliance”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

2
Nation

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back; alleges Bajrang Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin man found guilty of killing teens who played doorbell-ringing prank at his house in US

4
Himachal

Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

5
Nation

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

6
Himachal

Shimla traffic: Short halts at entry points to decongest city during tourist season

7
Nation

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

8
Nation

Air India pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline CEO, head of flight safety

9
Business

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article, announces Elon Musk

10
Nation

IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8

2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8

The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...

Been spiritual journey for me: PM on ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast at UN

Been spiritual journey for me: PM on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN

BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...

Mum on Adani, China, it’s ‘maun ki baat’: Cong

Mum on Adani, China, it's 'maun ki baat': Cong

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems

Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa

British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship

British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship

Syal, who starred in hit BBC comedies, 'Goodness Gracious Me...


Cities

View All

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Chandigarh seeks WFI help to contain monkey menace

24 years on, former CM Beant Singh’s killer Jagtar Singh Tara visits native village

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

Illegal structures near fort razed

Delhi’s AQI in Jan-Apr ‘best’ in past few years

Delhi HC upholds man’s life term for assaulting 5-year-old

1 held for running fake travel agency

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

3 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for Phagwara

Poll date nearing, prominent leaders give it all to woo voters

Set poll record, Karamjit Kaur exhorts women

42K certificates sent via SMS

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body, LIT in dock over fixing interlocking tiles

No positive Covid case in Ludhiana district

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Millets good source of protein: Expert

2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk

Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister