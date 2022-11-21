Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped

PTI

Baruipur (WB), November 20

In an incident reminiscent of the ghastly killing of Shraddha Walker, a former Navy man was killed and his body was allegedly cut into pieces and dumped in various places by his son in West Bengal.

The wife and son of 55-year-old Ujjal Chakraborty, a resident of Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, have been arrested. A senior police officer said the two claimed they were “continuously tortured” by Chakraborty. Initial probe has revealed that Chakraborty and his son had a fight on November 12 over money for a college exam.