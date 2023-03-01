Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

PTI

New Delhi, March 1

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday held protests at various parts in the city demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the now-scrapped excise policy of the AAP government.

The saffron party had on Tuesday termed the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the Delhi Cabinet amid corruption allegations a "victory of truth and that of the party workers" while claiming that the chief minister would have to resign too.

Hours before the news of resignation by the two ministers hit the headlines, the BJP had said it would raise awareness on the "conspiracy" that was hatched to "toy" with the future of youths in Delhi by allowing "proliferation" of liquor vends.

On Wednesday, BJP members held protests near the ITO roundabout, and demanded that the Delhi chief minister should resign.

Delhi BJP's working president Virendra Sachdeva said if according to Kejriwal, his ministers were "innocent", why the Supreme Court did not give them any relief and their resignations were accepted.