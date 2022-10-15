Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

In a fresh move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted raids at 25 locations in the national capital as part of its probe under provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said. The officials said the premises covered under the latest search operations include that of private entities having links with liquor dealers and distributors.

The ED has also conducted raids earlier at multiple locations in this case and also arrested Sameer Mahandru, the managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, last month.

The ED’s case under the PMLA is based on a CBI FIR that had named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others. The scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi L-G recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s excise policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

On October 7, the ED carried out searches at nearly three dozen locations in Delhi and Punjab in connection with the case, days after it arrested Mahendru. The ED and CBI have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, including undue favours being extended to licence holders, the licence fee being waived or reduced and the L-1 licence being extended without the competent authority’s approval.

The beneficiaries were also alleged to have diverted “illegal” gains to the accused public servants and made false entries in their books to evade detection.

ED: Cartel extorting illegal levy on coal

A day after arresting a senior IAS officer, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed a "massive scam" is taking place in coal transportation in Chhattisgarh under which a "cartel" of politicians, officers and others is allegedly running a "parallel system of extorting illegal levy" which is generating about Rs 2-3 crore daily.