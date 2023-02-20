Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia skips CBI summons

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 19

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today skipped CBI summons for questioning in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’ case citing his pre-occupation with the ongoing Budget preparations. Officials in the agency said a fresh date would be communicated to the AAP leader on a later date.

The officials said the central probe agency was considering Sisodia’s request for deferment of questioning which was scheduled nearly three months after a chargesheet was filed in the matter.

The AAP leader has not been named as an accused in the chargesheet as the investigation against him and other suspects is still going on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI. But in the FIR, his name figures among 15 accused persons and entities in the case.