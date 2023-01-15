Excise policy scam: CBI 'searches' Manish Sisodia's office

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 14

A team of CBI sleuths today visited the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the Secretariat premises to seek some records and documents related to the Delhi excise policy case, officials in the agency said, while claiming that “no search” was conducted there.

However, sources in the city government said the CBI team was conducting “searches” at Sisodia’s office at the Delhi Secretariat.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia claimed the agency did not find anything against him during previous raids and this time too it would be the same as he had done nothing wrong. “The CBI has again reached my office today. They are welcome,” he said.

“They conducted raids at my house, searched the locker and made enquiries in my village. Nothing was found then and nothing will be found now because I have done no wrong. I have worked honestly for the education of Delhi’s children,” the AAP leader said.

CBI officials claimed that “no search or raid is taking place at the office of the Deputy Chief Minister by the CBI”. The team had gone to collect some documents and records as part of the investigation into the excise policy case, they said.

The CBI probe into the alleged excise scam was recommended last year by Delhi L-G K Saxena.