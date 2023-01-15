Excise policy scam: CBI 'searches' Manish Sisodia's office

New Delhi, January 14
A team of CBI sleuths today visited the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the Secretariat premises to seek some records and documents related to the Delhi excise policy case, officials in the agency said, while claiming that “no search” was conducted there.
However, sources in the city government said the CBI team was conducting “searches” at Sisodia’s office at the Delhi Secretariat.
Taking to Twitter, Sisodia claimed the agency did not find anything against him during previous raids and this time too it would be the same as he had done nothing wrong. “The CBI has again reached my office today. They are welcome,” he said.
“They conducted raids at my house, searched the locker and made enquiries in my village. Nothing was found then and nothing will be found now because I have done no wrong. I have worked honestly for the education of Delhi’s children,” the AAP leader said.
CBI officials claimed that “no search or raid is taking place at the office of the Deputy Chief Minister by the CBI”. The team had gone to collect some documents and records as part of the investigation into the excise policy case, they said.
The CBI probe into the alleged excise scam was recommended last year by Delhi L-G K Saxena.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...