Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet naming former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others in connection with the excise policy scam case, officials said today. This is the first time that the CBI has named Sisodia in the excise police chargesheet.

With Sisodia being arrested by the CBI on February 26, the agency filed the chargesheet on the 58th day as this would deny him a chance of getting default bail.

The officials said besides Sisodia, others named in the chargesheet included Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantla, liquor trader Amandeep Singh Dhall and Arjun Pandey. The CBI has charged them under Sections 120-B, 201 and 420 of the IPC, besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.