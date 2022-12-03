Excise ‘scam’: CBI summons K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

The CBI today issued summons to K Kavitha, Telangana MLC, and the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, to appear before it on December 6 for questioning in connection with the agency's probe into alleged irregularities in formulating and implementing the Delhi excise policy.

In the summons, the CBI said, "It is requested that kindly intimate the place of residence (Hyderabad or preferably Delhi) as per your convenience for your examination at 11 hours on December 6, 2022, in connection with the investigation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22."

Kavitha said she had informed the CBI that she could meet at her residence in Hyderabad on December 6. "I have been issued a CBI notice under Section 160 of the CrPC seeking my clarification,” she said.

The TRS MLC had earlier said she and her party leaders, who are currently under the radar of the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, were ready to face any inquiry. She was reacting to reports that her name figured in a remand report by the ED on one of the accused (Amit Arora) in the case.