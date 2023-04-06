Excise 'scam': ED claims fresh proof against Manish Sisodia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

The ED on Wednesday told a Delhi court that its probe into the money laundering case against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was at a “crucial” stage and it had found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal deferred arguments on Sisodia’s bail application to April 12 as the ED sought time to argue. The judge extended till April 17 the senior AAP leader’s judicial custody after he was produced in court.

The ED counsel said the probe agency was in the process of gathering fresh evidence that had come to light and sought time to argue its case. Sisodia’s counsel told the court that the ED did not have evidence to prove the charge that he had indulged in money laundering.