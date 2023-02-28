 Excise Scam: Manish Sisodia hiked profit margins, says CBI; gets 5-day remand : The Tribune India

Excise Scam: Manish Sisodia hiked profit margins, says CBI; gets 5-day remand

L-G gave assent: Dy CM’s counsel



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

A local court today remanded Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case.

Seeking his remand, the investigating agency claimed before Rouse Avenue Court special judge MK Nagpal incriminating documents had been seized from Sisodia’s computer and argued the case pertained to increasing profit margins of liquor manufacturers from the existing 5% to 12%. Also, the eligibility criteria was changed for bidders from the existing Rs 100 crore turnover to Rs 500 crore.

Manish Sisodia being taken to court. PTI

2021 policy: Proposed in 2020, it came into effect in Nov 2021. Delhi was divided into 32 zones, each zone having 27 vends, allowing only pvt liquor shops to run in city

“Sisodia has been unable to explain how and why these changes were carried out,” the CBI told the court, adding the entire case pertained to a hike in “profit margins” and is a “conspiracy” hatched in a secretive manner.

Denying the charges, the counsel for Sisodia claimed the then Lieutenant-Governor (Anil Baijal) had given his assent to the scheme on May 19, 2021. “No phone calls, messages or meetings (between liquor manufacturers and officials) are relatable to Sisodia. The profit margin claimed. The counsel argued the CBI case was based on the premise that the Deputy CM “did not answer the way they wanted the answers to be”.

The counsel also questioned the CBI for claiming Deputy CM Manish Sisodia destroyed three out of the four phones, saying: “You’ve raided the house, you’ve raided the office, all mobile phones are with them”.

Sisodia had put the policy in public domain and sought responses from members of the public. Even though excise is a state subject, the L-G’s approval was sought, it was contended.

The agency said though most of the files in the computer seized from Sisodia’s office on January 14 were reportedly deleted, the CBI managed to recover some “records”.

C Arvind, who was then Secretary to Sisodia, was summoned for questioning and he submitted: “Sisodia called me to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, where Satyendar Jain (then Health Minister) was also present in mid-March 2021 and gave the copy of the draft of the Group of Minister’s (GoM) report.”

The “12% profit margin clause” originated from this draft GoM copy,” the CBI argued. There are no records of any discussion or files relating to how the 12% profit margin clause was arrived at, it contended.

While granting custody, the court imposed certain conditions, including Sisodia’s interrogation during the remand period at a place covered by CCTV and preservation of its footage. Sisodia would have to be medically examined once every 48 hours. The court allowed Sisodia to meet his wife for 15 minutes every day and take medicines prescribed by the Safdarjung Hospital today.

Undue benefits to vendors, says agency

  • In July 2022, L-G recommends CBI probe into Excise Policy 2021-22 based on Chief Secy’s report finding ‘lapses’ in extending ‘undue benefits’ to vendors
  • Sisodia made changes to policy without L-G’s nod, cited Rs 144.36-cr waiver to liquor cartel in guise of Covid pandemic, it claims
  • Hiked profit margins of liquor makers from 5% to 12%; changed eligibility criteria for bidders from Rs 100 cr to Rs 500 cr turnover
  • Some decisions made without L-G’s nod; were attempted to be legalised by getting stamp of a post-facto Cabinet decision
  • Excise Dept refunded earnest money of Rs 30 cr to lowest bidder for licence of Airport Zone, when it failed to obtain NOC from airport authorities
  • On Aug 17, CBI books 15, including Excise Minister Manish Sisodia, under Sections 120B of IPC and 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988

AAP leaders got kickbacks, claims ED

ED chargesheet accuses AAP media head Vijay Nair of taking Rs 100 cr in ‘kickbacks’ from ‘South Group’ on behalf of party to fund Goa poll drive

Group secured uninhibited access, undue favours, attained stakes in wholesale businesses and multiple retail zones, it alleges

Group got 65% stake in IndoSpirits, which controlled distribution; members included Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

