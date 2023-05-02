Exercise caution in speeches: EC to parties, star campaigners in Karnataka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

As the May 10 voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections nears, the Election Commission on Tuesday issued an advisory asking political parties and their star campaigners to “exercise caution and restraint in their utterances” and not to vitiate the atmosphere.

In a statement the Commission said it has also directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to ensure compliance and initiate “appropriate and timely action” in any case of aberration.

“Political parties and candidates are advised to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances to maintain high standard of discourse; raise ‘issues’ based debates, provide pan India perspective and depth to local discourse,” the EC said in the statement.

Taking serious note of the “plummeting level of campaign discourse” during electioneering, the EC referred to the instances of “inappropriate vocabulary and language” used during the ongoing campaign by persons, “in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner”.

It also mentioned that “such instances have occasioned various complaints, cross complaints and have also attracted negative media attention.”

Both the BJP and the Congress delegations have met with the Election Commission in the past few days to flag various remarks made amid the heat of the poll campaign.

The advisory also invited the attention of political parties to the Model Code of Conduct and other statutory provisions that are currently in effect.