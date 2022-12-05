Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Pollsters predict who will win Gujarat and Himachal

Chandigarh, December 5
As polling for the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections draws to a close, all eyes are on exit polls, which will be released by different agencies soon.
Along with Gujarat, pollsters will also release exit poll results for Himachal Pradesh, where elections were held on November 12.
The counting of votes will take place on Thursday, December 8.
The Election Commission has allowed the publication of the results of exit polls for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election from 6.30 pm on Monday. ANI
