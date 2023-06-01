Expanding our footprint: Navy

New Delhi: The Navy continues to expand its operational footprint to protect, promote, pursue and preserve our national maritime interests, said Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar while addressing an investiture ceremony at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. “All our actions and efforts should be aimed at making the Navy a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force,” he said.
