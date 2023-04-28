Expect wet spell for 5 days, farmers advised to protect harvest

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, April 27

People are likely to get relief from the heatwave conditions as the weatherman has predicted a wet spell coupled with thunderstorm activity over the next five days. The temperatures are likely to drop to below normal.

Due to the wet spell, heatwave conditions are unlikely for at least the next 10 days. Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness rain, thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorm during this period. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Punjab and Haryana.

Yellow alert for Punjab, Haryana Maximum temperature to see a significant decline in North India due to rain

Farmers advised to cover harvested crops; IMD has issued a yellow alert in Punjab, Haryana

The IMD today said, “Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over the Himalayan region during the next five days.”

Weather experts said the rain would impact the maximum temperature, which would see a significant decline in North India. They said the maximum temperature in the first week of May used to hover around 45°C, but this time owing to the possible rain activity, the maximum temperature was likely to remain around 35°C, 10 degrees below normal.

Farmers have been advised to cover the harvested crops to avoid any damage. The experts said if proper arrangements were not made in grain markets, wheat lying in the open would get drenched and the moisture content would increase. Consequently, there would be further delay in the lifting of wheat.