Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 7

The Gujarat High Court on Friday refused to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case, which led to the loss of the Parliament membership of the senior Congress leader.

The court ruled that granting a stay on conviction is an exception and not a rule.

The case

Dating back to the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, the case revolves around Gandhi’s comment, “how come all thieves have the common surname Modi,” which was read as an attempt by him to link Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.

Congress leaders said they would move an appeal before the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court order.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said this was “least surprising” as “to get something favourable from Gujarat is difficult now”.

As they criticised the decision, claiming it to be “prompted by the BJP”, some also tried to draw a parallel with the 1975 Allahabad High Court verdict that found the then PM Indira Gandhi guilty of electoral malpractices, barring her from contesting for six years.

Indira Gandhi versus Raj Narain was the landmark case that created history, leading to the imposition of Emergency and in turn giving rise to new politics and politicians who changed the country’s political ground for years thatfollowed.

What it means for Rahul Gandhi

Disqualification means Gandhi could remain out of the electoral politics for some time. According to the law, a lawmaker remains disqualified for six years after the sentence is completed. In other words, Gandhi would be ineligible to contest in the 2024 general elections if he is unable to get the conviction revoked by the Supreme Court.

He has been disqualified under Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, according to which a lawmaker sentenced to not less than two years will be disqualified.

As per the law, a person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years will also continue to remain disqualified for another period of six years after the release.

Setback or advantage

Gandhi ,who represented Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, was disqualified a day after he was sentenced to the two-year imprisonment in the case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi under Sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

Some observers believe the events have so far worked favourably for the Congress and if it plays its cards well, it may give good political returns. After all, a defamation case is not as serious as conviction in an offence like corruption and there is always an element of sympathy, they say. Moreover, after the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and Karnataka Assembly elections, Gandhi’s stock is on a rise and the Congress can display the verdict as a case of “political vendetta,” they add.

Key assembly elections are due this year which will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, polls are also due in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

BJP, which called Gandhi “habitual offender”, is expected to use his words as “insult to the OBCs”—the largest vote block where the saffron party believes it has the upper hand.

This is not the first time Gandhi has courted such a controversy in his attack against PM Modi, BJP and its ideological fountainhead—the RSS.

State of Uttar Pradesh vs Raj Narain

Under the leadership of Indira Gandhi in 1971 general elections, Congress managed a landslide victory overcoming a split in the party and regaining many of the seats lost in the previous election.

Indira Gandhi won against senior leader Raj Narain who challenged the election by filing a petition in the Allahabad High Court, accusing the PM of violating the election code in the Representation of the People Act, 1951

He alleged that her election campaigns were assisted by government officials, including armed forces and local police, and that the PM used government vehicles for the campaigns and distributed liquor and blankets to influence voters.

In June 1975, the Allahabad High Court convicted Indira Gandhi of electoral malpractices and declared her election void on the grounds of corrupt practices and guilty of misusing government machinery under the Act and barred from contesting elections for another six years.

The decision caused a political crisis that led to Indira Gandhi imposing a state of emergency from 1975 to 1977.

The General Election in 1977 saw Congress losing the majority in the Lok Sabha for the first time in Indian electoral history since Independence. While Raj Narain defeated Indira Gandhi, theJanata Party won 295 of the 405 seats it contested, forming the first non-Congress government with Morarji Desai becoming the PM.