Explainer: Why did BJP pick Narendra Tomar for election management in Madhya Pradesh?

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharna

Chandigarh, June 15

Marking an interesting political move, BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday appointed Morena MP and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the convenor of its Election Management Committee for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Tomar faces the tough task of getting another term for his party in the state known as ‘garh’ of the RSS—the ideological fountainhead of the BJP—amid the expected anti-incumbency against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and issues like cadres’ fatigue, factionalism and a rather upbeat rival—the Congress.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav was recently made the BJP’s poll in-charge for the saffron party-ruled state which is expected to go to polls later this year, along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Assembly elections

According to a recent survey, a neck-and-neck fight is expected between the two main players—the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress—in the polls to the 230-member MP Assembly.

In 2018, the BJP won 109 seats, falling short of the halfway mark by seven seats. Though the Congress emerged the single-largest party with 114 seats, falling short of the majority by two seats, Kamal Nath managed to form a government with the support of the SP, BSP and Independent MLAs.

However, he was ousted through a coup led by Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to the BJP with 22 MLAs.

In 2018, the Gwalior-Chambal region played an important party for the Congress helping it win 26 of the 34 seats there. The BJP won only seven of the 34 seats in the “stronghold of Scindias.”

Recently, there have been reports of a couple of Scindia “loyalists” making a ‘ghar wapsi’ to the Congress, apologising for the “big mistake” in 2020. Observers see Tomar’s appointment as “cutting to size” of Scindia, one of the front-runners for the post of CM.

Where does Tomar fit in?

Tomar’s Morena Lok Sabha constituency covers Sheopur and Morena districts in the Gwalior-Chambal region where the BJP is believed to be in a spot and working overtime to improve its show.

This apart, the seasoned politician has held various positions in the state organisation. He is an organisation man who knows how to run the organisation, claim supporters. Though considered low-profile, Tomar enjoys cordial relations with the central BJP leadership and regional satraps.

He has his own political heft but his “perceived lack of ambition and quiet work are his best qualities”, observers say.

“Tomar comes from farming community, is someone who listens to everyone and is seen as a consensus-builder with lesser number of detractors, including in the Congress, even though he is not a big mass leader like Chouhan,” they add

Apparently, senior leader Amit Shah wanted him as a CM after Kamal Nath was ousted, but it was felt that Chouhan would be able to ensure victory in the bypolls. Whether Tomar’s appointment means a bigger role, only time will tell but according to sources, it means that Chouhan will stay put as CM till the elections.

Relations with Chouhan

Tomar has served as a minister in both the Uma Bharti and Chouhan Cabinets in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources say he enjoys “very good relations” with Chouhan, therefore, the BJP will not face any problems on the front. “Tomar is a senior leader and the aim is to keep everyone together,” they add.

A rift in the party over the leadership issue is something the BJP cannot afford amid factionalism in state leaders and unrest in party cadres, observers say, adding that another aim may be to “strengthen” the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The Chouhan-Tomar friendship dates back to the 1990s. It was during his first tenure as CM that Chouhan recommended Tomar’s appointment as state BJP president. Later, he was the one who pushed him towards central politics.

Gwalior-Chambal and Tomar

Observers say the Gwalior -Chambal may have favoured Congress when Scindia was in party, but his shiftover to the BJP may not have harmed its prospects as much.

“Whether those who walked in from the Congress with Scindia or traditional saffron workers, no one is certain who will get the BJP ticket in 2023. BJP’s traditional cadres are also saying that they will not ask for votes for former Congress leaders contesting on BJP ticket,” according to ground reports.

They also talk of Scindia’s “uneasy equation” with local BJP leaders who are demanding tickets for years of loyalty to the saffron party. There is also confusion among cadres as his supporters have not been able to integrate with the saffron fold, something that should worry both Scindia and the BJP.

