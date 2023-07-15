 Explainer: Why did BJP pick Narendra Tomar for election management in Madhya Pradesh? : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Explainer: Why did BJP pick Narendra Tomar for election management in Madhya Pradesh?

Explainer: Why did BJP pick Narendra Tomar for election management in Madhya Pradesh?

The ‘low-profile’ BJP MP from Morena is known for his ‘organisational’ skills and ‘closeness’ to CM Shivraj Chouhan

Explainer: Why did BJP pick Narendra Tomar for election management in Madhya Pradesh?

Narendra Singh Tomar. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharna

Chandigarh, June 15     

Marking an interesting political move, BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday appointed Morena MP and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the convenor of its Election Management Committee for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Tomar faces the tough task of getting another term for his party in the state known as ‘garh’ of the RSS—the ideological fountainhead of the BJP—amid the expected anti-incumbency against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and issues like cadres’ fatigue, factionalism and a rather upbeat rival—the Congress.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav was recently made the BJP’s poll in-charge for the saffron party-ruled state which is expected to go to polls later this year, along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Assembly elections  

According to a recent survey, a neck-and-neck fight is expected between the two main players—the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress—in the polls to the 230-member MP Assembly.

In 2018, the BJP won 109 seats, falling short of the halfway mark by seven seats. Though the Congress emerged the single-largest party with 114 seats, falling short of the majority by two seats, Kamal Nath managed to form a government with the support of the SP, BSP and Independent MLAs.

However, he was ousted through a coup led by Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to the BJP with 22 MLAs.

In 2018, the Gwalior-Chambal region played an important party for the Congress helping it win 26 of the 34 seats there.  The BJP won only seven of the 34 seats in the “stronghold of Scindias.”

Recently, there have been reports of a couple of Scindia “loyalists” making a ‘ghar wapsi’ to the Congress, apologising for the “big mistake” in 2020. Observers see Tomar’s appointment as “cutting to size” of Scindia, one of the front-runners for the post of CM.      

Where does Tomar fit in?

Tomar’s Morena Lok Sabha constituency covers Sheopur and Morena districts in the Gwalior-Chambal region where the BJP is believed to be in a spot and working overtime to improve its show.

This apart, the seasoned politician has held various positions in the state organisation. He is an organisation man who knows how to run the organisation, claim supporters.  Though considered low-profile, Tomar enjoys cordial relations with the central BJP leadership and regional satraps.

He has his own political heft but his “perceived lack of ambition and quiet work are his best qualities”, observers say.   

“Tomar comes from farming community, is someone who listens to everyone and is seen as a consensus-builder with lesser number of detractors, including in the Congress, even though he is not a big mass leader like Chouhan,” they add

Apparently, senior leader Amit Shah wanted him as a CM after Kamal Nath was ousted, but it was felt that Chouhan would be able to ensure victory in the bypolls. Whether Tomar’s appointment means a bigger role, only time will tell but according to sources, it means that Chouhan will stay put as CM till the elections.       

Relations with Chouhan

Tomar has served as a minister in both the Uma Bharti and Chouhan Cabinets in Madhya Pradesh. 

Sources say he enjoys “very good relations” with Chouhan, therefore, the BJP will not face any problems on the front. “Tomar is a senior leader and the aim is to keep everyone together,” they add.

A rift in the party over the leadership issue is something the BJP cannot afford amid factionalism in state leaders and unrest in party cadres, observers say, adding that another aim may be to “strengthen” the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The Chouhan-Tomar friendship dates back to the 1990s. It was during his first tenure as CM that Chouhan recommended Tomar’s appointment as state BJP president. Later, he was the one who pushed him towards central politics.

Gwalior-Chambal and Tomar

Observers say the Gwalior -Chambal may have favoured Congress when Scindia was in party, but his shiftover to the BJP may not have harmed its prospects as much.

“Whether those who walked in from the Congress with Scindia or traditional saffron workers, no one is certain who will get the BJP ticket in 2023. BJP’s traditional cadres are also saying that they will not ask for votes for former Congress leaders contesting on BJP ticket,” according to ground reports.

They also talk of Scindia’s “uneasy equation” with local BJP leaders who are demanding tickets for years of loyalty to the saffron party. There is also confusion among cadres as his supporters have not been able to integrate with the saffron fold, something that should worry both Scindia and the BJP.

#BJP #JP Nadda #Madhya Pradesh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

2
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

3
Punjab

No option but to let Sutlej water flow into Pakistan if Haryana, Rajasthan don’t help absorb excess water, Punjab tells BBMB

4
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

5
Patiala

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Patiala’s Rajpura

6
Himachal

Supreme Court Collegium recommends two advocates and one judicial officer for appointment as Himachal High Court judges

7
Delhi

Delhi floods: ITO, Rajghat inundated, Yamuna waters reach close to Supreme Court; 3 boys drown

8
Punjab

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

9
Business

PM Modi talks khadi with Chanel CEO Leena Nair

10
Himachal

Grant MBBS admission to student: HC

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media': Anger grows as flood situation worsens in Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflows

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...

Rain havoc: Punjab Health Minister stops deployment of ambulances with VIPs, to be used in flood-affected areas

Rain havoc: Punjab Health Minister stops deployment of ambulances with VIPs, to be used in flood-affected areas

Civil surgeons told to deliver essential medicines through b...

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...

Himachal rains: Evacuation operation over, 70,000 tourists moved out of state, says CM Sukhu

Himachal rains: Evacuation operation over, 70,000 tourists moved out of state, says CM Sukhu

500 tourists had voluntarily decided to stay back in the sta...


Cities

View All

Robber shot dead in police encounter

Robber shot dead in police encounter

4 members of family held for minor girl’s kidnapping, murder

Water flow in Beas, Ravi rivers remains below danger mark

Kin of Sudhir Suri's murder suspect fear for his safety

‘First Park’ not exactly on top in terms of amenities

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna Lake water level rises, floodgate opened again

Toddler run over by SUV in Sector 37, Chandigarh

As Chandigarh battled deluge, MP Kirron Kher nowhere to be seen: Congress

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Yamuna level receding slowly, situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi floods: Situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain, says Kejriwal

Delhi floods caused under conspiracy by BJP, claims AAP

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

Govt notifies transfer of three judges from Punjab and Haryana, Delhi and Allahabad HCs

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Beekeepers in deep waters: Boxes swept away, apiaries inundated

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Polluted water from Ganda Nullah causes untold damage, residents want survey, relief

Opposition leaders slam government, depts

Tragedy a lesson on how violations cause irreversible catastrophe: Probe

Tomato prices will not come down for another 10-15 days, say arhtiyas

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Floodwater recedes, Patiala residents count losses

35 villages of Samana, Shutrana hit hard by flood

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

Patiala MC launches helpline to lift carcasses