Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': Karnataka DGP

Bengaluru, November 20
The explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror,' Karnataka Director-General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.
In a tweet, the DGP said, "It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies." The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.
State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said those injured in the blast were being provided good treatment. They are not in a position to speak, he said.
“The information we received shows that there is a deep conspiracy behind the incident. It is visible that the perpetrators had a link with the terrorist organisations,” Jnanendra said.
He added that the state police were in touch with the Central agencies and in a day or two all the details would come out.
According to police sources, a cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries was used to trigger the blast.
After the explosion, the interiors of the autorickshaw were badly damaged.
They also suspected that it could be a failed suicide bombing attempt to cause maximum damage.
The blast in Mangaluru bears resemblance to the car explosion in Coimbatore, they said.
City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has appealed to the people not to panic and avoid spreading rumours on the social media.
