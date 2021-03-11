Exports up 24% to $38 billion in April

New Delhi, May 3
Exports rose by 24.22% to a monthly record high of $38.19 billion in April and imports grew by 26.55% to $58.26 billion, leading to widening of trade deficit to $20.07 billion as against $18.51 billion in March. The trade deficit was 31.2% higher as compared to April 2021.
Exports grew due to healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday. Imports increased because of high energy prices. Petroleum and crude intake alone accounted for $19.51 billion or 33.5% of total imports in April. Coal, coke and briquettes accounted for another $4.74 billion of imports, up 136.4% in the same month last year. Gold imports, however, fell massively to $1.68 billion in April from $6.23 billion in April 2021. Exports of engineering goods and petroleum products increased 15.38% and 113.21%, respectively.
Trade deficit widens to $20 bn
- Engineering goods exports increased by 15.38% while petroleum products exports soared 113.21%
- Imports grew by 26.55% to $58.26 billion, leading to widening of trade deficit to $20.07 billion
