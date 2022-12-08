Expunge High Court’s remarks: Delhi riots case accused

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

Delhi riots conspiracy case accused Sharjeel Imam has moved the Supreme Court, seeking to expunge certain remarks made by the Delhi High Court against him in its order denying bail to co-accused Umar Khalid.

While rejecting the bail plea of Khalid, the High Court had referred to Imam as “arguably the head of the conspiracy”.

The remarks were made without giving him an opportunity of being heard and without any evidence on record, Imam said, adding it went against the principles of natural justice.