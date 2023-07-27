‘Extend ED chief’s term till October 15’: Centre moves Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 26

Citing the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review, the Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court urging it to extend till October 15 the tenure of ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who was ordered to demit office on July 31 following its verdict declaring the extensions given to him as “illegal”.

The SC agreed to take up on Thursday the Centre’s plea seeking a modification to its July 11 verdict after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned it for urgent listing.

The SC had on July 11 set aside the extensions given to Mishra as ED Director, terming these “illegal” and an attempt to annul its previous directions on the issue. However, it had allowed him to continue as ED Director till July 31 in view of the FATF review and to “ensure the transition to be smooth in larger public interest”. It had asked the Centre to appoint his successor in the meantime.

