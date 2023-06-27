Extending all cooperation for investigating passenger’s ‘repulsive behaviour’: Air India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

Air India on Tuesday said it was extending all cooperation to the ongoing investigations with regard to the incident of a passenger behaving in a ‘repulsive manner’ aboard its Mumbai-Delhi flight on June 24.

“A passenger on our flight AI866 operating Mumbai-Delhi on June 24 behaved in a repulsive manner, causing discomfort to the co-passengers. In doing their best to manage the situation in the circumstances, the crew immediately secluded the passenger for the rest of the flight and issued a warning. The passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing in Delhi,” Air India said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that a police complaint was registered subsequently, as was the matter reported to the regulator. “Air India follows a zero tolerance policy for such unruly and unacceptable behaviour. We are extending all cooperation to the ongoing investigations,” the airlines said.

According to the FIR, Ram Singh defecated, urinated, and spat in row nine of the aircraft. Upon arrival, the head of Air India security escorted the passenger to the local police station. A case under Sections 294 (obscene acts) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The pilot-in-command was also informed of the situation. A message was sent to the company immediately seeking security on arrival to escort the passenger. The act left several of the passengers agitated, the FIR stated.

DCP, Delhi Airport, DK Mahla, said the passenger was released on bail the same day.