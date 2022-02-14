External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds talks with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Philippines

Manila, February 14
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Teodoro L Locsin on his first visit to the key Southeast Asian country.
"Secretary @teddyboylocsin and Minister @DrSJaishankar are expected to discuss the current robust ties between PH and India as well as future directions of bilateral relations,” the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines tweeted on Monday.
The two officials will discuss health and security, as well as other regional and global matters of mutual interest, especially as countries continue to engage post-Covid, it said.
Earlier, Jaishankar was welcomed by Secretary Locsin upon his arrival at the Foreign Ministry for talks.
Ahead of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the two ministers would review developments in bilateral relations since the meeting of the joint commission on bilateral cooperation that they co-chaired in the virtual format in November 2020.
The MEA said regional and international issues of mutual interest would also be discussed.
