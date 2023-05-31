Eye on ’24 poll, BJP’s mega outreach begins today

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 30

The ruling BJP will on Wednesday embark on the largest-ever ground connect in the party’s history with an eye on the 2024 General Election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the “Maha Jan Sampark” with a political rally at Ajmer in election-bound Rajasthan.

‘Maha Jan Sampark’ 288 BJP leaders to cover 543 Lok Sabha segments till June 30 5L eminent families to be covered 51 mega rallies to be organised Teams of two leaders each to spend eight days in four Lok Sabha segments

The month-long campaign aims to reach five lakh eminent families across 543 Lok Sabha segments, with the message of PM Modi-led government’s achievements. It is structured around the completion of nine years of the saffron party’s dispensation.

The May 31 to June 30 outreach programme will see 288 Union ministers, top BJP leaders and 16 lakh BJP workers cover voters from the Lok Sabha segments down to the booth level, with a door-to-door campaign planned from June 20 to 30 across all 10 lakh BJP booths.

To contact influencers The BJP will contact Padma Shri awardees, leading sportspersons and social media influencers as part of the outreach. Tarun Chugh, bjp general secretary

“This is the BJP’s largest-ever outreach in terms of involvement and scale. The 543 parliamentary segments have been divided into 144 clusters, which have further been allocated to teams of two leaders each, who will spend eight days in clusters of four seats during the month,” said Tarun Chugh, who is the coordinator of the campaign.

During the campaign, the BJP will reach out to 1,000 distinguished families in every Lok Sabha segment and hold 51 mega rallies and seminars with beneficiaries of government schemes, social media influencers, traders and others.