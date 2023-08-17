Eye on LS poll, Cabinet approves Rs 13,000 crore plan to support artisans

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a central sector scheme to upskill and support India’s traditional craftspersons and link them to domestic and global market chains. ‘PM Vishwakarma’ will support craftspersons across 18 categories, including carpenters, locksmiths and goldsmiths, with 30 lakh families set to benefit over five years.

7 multi-tracking railway projects The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved seven multi-tracking projects of the Railways at an estimated cost of Rs 32,500 crore to bring down travel time Rs 14,903-cr push for Digital India Nod for extension of Digital India programme to boost initiatives in skilling, cyber security, computing and simplifying technology 10,000 e-buses for green mobility 10,000 e-buses will be deployed on public-private partnership (PPP) model in 169 cities; the estimated cost has been pegged at Rs 57,613 cr

The scheme, ahead of polls and a day after the PM flagged it in his Independence Day address, will, for the first time, offer a package of assistance to traditional artisans who mainly belong to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

The new scheme seeks to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating them with the MSME value chain, and offers them financial support, advanced skill training, linkage with local and global markets, and social security. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the scheme in her 2023 Budget speech on February 1 this year. One artisan per family will get the following benefits — credit of up to Rs 2 lakh at 5 % interest; Rs 500 stipend per day during training; Rs 15,000 one-time grant for purchase of modern tools and market linkage.

The scheme with an outlay of Rs 13,000 cr over five years will immensely benefit OBC artisans, among them Pasmanda Muslims, who form an important part of the rural economy with other traditional craftspersons. The scheme is in line with PM’s “priority to the marginalised” philosophy, official sources said with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noting that it will nurture the guru-shishya tradition and family-based practice of handing down traditional skills across generations.

The artisans will register with common service centres in villages and finally be selected at the district levels.

“Vishwakarmas’s products will be sold through one district, one product segment or through the scheme under which products are being displayed at 800 railway stations across India,” Vaishnaw said.

